Cycling Quotes

CyclingQuotes.com is a website I just came across that has some great news on cycling, along with some great cycling statistics and a forum for cycling. I particularly love cycling because it gives you a real sense of freedom, is a LOT more fun than walking, you can really explore a lot of places, it’s cheap, and it’s environmentally friendly. If you’re in a city that’s suitable for cycling, I recommend having a think about taking up cycling. A lot of people these days cycle to work, or maybe just go out cycling on the weekend. There are actually not many people that took up this hobby and regret having done so 🙂

One of the other nice things about cycling is the social aspect, as you’ll easily meet fellow cyclists and can join cycling clubs.