Why MSA Safety Incorporporated ($MSA) Is Picking Up (2019-11-20)

REPORTING FOR 2019-11-20 | LOGISTICS-BUSINESS-REVIEW.COM: We have done an in-depth analysis of how MSA has been trading over the last 2 weeks and the past day especially. On its latest session, MSA Safety Incorporporated ($MSA) opened at 124.56, reaching a high of 125.95 and a low of 123.87 before closing at a price of 125.67. There was a total volume of 102055.

VOLUME INDICATORS FOR MSA SAFETY INCORPORPORATED ($MSA): We saw an accumulation-distribution index of 706.50432, an on-balance volume of -123.79, chaikin money flow of 1.99281 and a force index of -0.1872. There was an ease of movement rating of 0.00427, a volume-price trend of 18.23141 and a negative volume index of 1000.0.

VOLATILITY INDICATORS FOR MSA SAFETY INCORPORPORATED ($MSA): We noted an average true range of 1.22457, bolinger bands of 124.51909, an upper bollinger band of 122.51091, lower bollinger band of 123.87, a bollinger high band indicator of 1.0, bollinger low band indicator of 1.0, a central keltner channel of 124.79333, high band keltner channel of 123.40333, low band keltner channel of 126.18333, a high band keltner channel indicator of 1.0 and a low band keltner channel indicator of 1.0. There was a donchian channel high band of 123.87, a donchian channel low band of 123.87, a donchian channel high band indicator of 1.0, and a donchian channel low band indicator of 1.0.

TREND INDICATORS FOR MSA SAFETY INCORPORPORATED ($MSA): We calculated a Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) of -0.01593, a MACD signal of -0.00885, a MACD difference of -0.00708, a fast Exponential Moving Average (EMA) indicator of 123.87, a slow Exponential Moving Average (EMA) indicator of 123.87, an Average Directional Movement Index (ADX) of unknown, an ADX positive of 20.0, an ADX negative of 20.0, a positive Vortex Indicator (VI) of 1.0, a negative VI of 1.0, a trend vortex difference of 0.38758, a trix of 10.37733, a Mass Index (MI) of 1.0, a Commodity Channel Index (CCI) of -66.66667, a Detrended Price Oscillator (DPO) of -15.69401, a KST Oscillator (KST) of 145.0785 and a KST Oscillator (KST Signal) of 145.0785 (leaving a KST difference of -1.64084). We also found an Ichimoku rating of 125.255, an Ichimoku B rating of 125.255, a Ichimoku visual trend A of 111.49873, an Ichimoku visual trend B of 114.50005, an Aroon Indicator (AI) up of 4.0 and an AI indicator down of 4.0. That left a difference of -4.0.

MOMENTUM INDICATORS FOR MSA SAFETY INCORPORPORATED ($MSA): We found a Relative Strength Index (RSI) of 50.0, a Money Flow Index (MFI) of 100.0, a True Strength Index (TSI) of 100.0, an ultimate oscillator of 95.78858, a stochastic oscillator of 149.64029, a stochastic oscillator signal of 149.64029, a Williams %R rating of 49.64029 and an awesome oscillator of 0.00233.

RETURNS FOR MSA SAFETY INCORPORPORATED ($MSA): There was a daily return of 14.50785, a daily log return of -0.57483 and a cumulative return of -0.57318.

What the heck does all of this mean? If you are new to technical analysis, the above may be gibberish to you, and that’s OK (though we do advise learning these things). The bottom line is that AS OF 2019-11-20 (if you are reading this later, the analysis will be out of date), here is what our deep analysis of technical indicators are telling us for MSA Safety Incorporporated ($MSA)…