What You Need To Know About HeadHunter Group PLC ($HHR) (2019-11-20)

REPORTING FOR 2019-11-20 | LOGISTICS-BUSINESS-REVIEW.COM: We have done an in-depth analysis of how HHR has been trading over the last 2 weeks and the past day especially. On its latest session, HeadHunter Group PLC ($HHR) opened at 18.13, reaching a high of 18.19 and a low of 17.5 before closing at a price of 17.72. There was a total volume of 97208.

VOLUME INDICATORS FOR HEADHUNTER GROUP PLC ($HHR): We saw an accumulation-distribution index of 595.55174, an on-balance volume of -17.99, chaikin money flow of 22.0 and a force index of 0.7392. There was an ease of movement rating of -0.00658, a volume-price trend of -0.43394 and a negative volume index of 1000.0.

VOLATILITY INDICATORS FOR HEADHUNTER GROUP PLC ($HHR): We noted an average true range of 0.45713, bolinger bands of 17.62799, an upper bollinger band of 17.23201, lower bollinger band of 17.5, a bollinger high band indicator of 1.0, bollinger low band indicator of 1.0, a central keltner channel of 17.94, high band keltner channel of 17.88, low band keltner channel of 18.0, a high band keltner channel indicator of 1.0 and a low band keltner channel indicator of 1.0. There was a donchian channel high band of 17.5, a donchian channel low band of 17.5, a donchian channel high band indicator of 1.0, and a donchian channel low band indicator of 1.0.

TREND INDICATORS FOR HEADHUNTER GROUP PLC ($HHR): We calculated a Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) of -0.00314, a MACD signal of -0.00175, a MACD difference of -0.0014, a fast Exponential Moving Average (EMA) indicator of 17.5, a slow Exponential Moving Average (EMA) indicator of 17.5, an Average Directional Movement Index (ADX) of unknown, an ADX positive of 20.0, an ADX negative of 20.0, a positive Vortex Indicator (VI) of 1.0, a negative VI of 1.0, a trend vortex difference of 0.21823, a trix of -2.88613, a Mass Index (MI) of 1.0, a Commodity Channel Index (CCI) of 66.66667, a Detrended Price Oscillator (DPO) of 0.41871, a KST Oscillator (KST) of -23.3673 and a KST Oscillator (KST Signal) of -23.3673 (leaving a KST difference of -1.95327). We also found an Ichimoku rating of 18.16, an Ichimoku B rating of 18.16, a Ichimoku visual trend A of 18.78861, an Ichimoku visual trend B of 19.0365, an Aroon Indicator (AI) up of 4.0 and an AI indicator down of 4.0. That left a difference of -4.0.

MOMENTUM INDICATORS FOR HEADHUNTER GROUP PLC ($HHR): We found a Relative Strength Index (RSI) of 50.0, a Money Flow Index (MFI) of 34.88951, a True Strength Index (TSI) of -100.0, an ultimate oscillator of -198.17122, a stochastic oscillator of 1150.0, a stochastic oscillator signal of 1150.0, a Williams %R rating of 1050.0 and an awesome oscillator of 0.12608.

RETURNS FOR HEADHUNTER GROUP PLC ($HHR): There was a daily return of -2.33673, a daily log return of -0.80322 and a cumulative return of -0.8.

What the heck does all of this mean? If you are new to technical analysis, the above may be gibberish to you, and that’s OK (though we do advise learning these things). The bottom line is that AS OF 2019-11-20 (if you are reading this later, the analysis will be out of date), here is what our deep analysis of technical indicators are telling us for HeadHunter Group PLC ($HHR)…