What Is Happening With THL Credit, Inc. ($TCRZ)? (2019-11-20)

On its latest session, THL Credit, Inc. ($TCRZ) opened at 25.4841, reaching a high of 25.5 and a low of 25.35 before closing at a price of 25.5. There was a total volume of 2184.0.

VOLUME INDICATORS FOR THL CREDIT, INC. ($TCRZ): We saw an accumulation-distribution index of 55.55491, an on-balance volume of 25.42, chaikin money flow of 17.86792 and a force index of -0.00553. There was an ease of movement rating of 2e-05, a volume-price trend of -0.02019 and a negative volume index of 1000.0.

VOLATILITY INDICATORS FOR THL CREDIT, INC. ($TCRZ): We noted an average true range of 0.0394, bolinger bands of 25.48399, an upper bollinger band of 25.28601, lower bollinger band of 25.35, a bollinger high band indicator of 1.0, bollinger low band indicator of 1.0, a central keltner channel of 25.4447, high band keltner channel of 25.4288, low band keltner channel of 25.4606, a high band keltner channel indicator of 1.0 and a low band keltner channel indicator of 1.0. There was a donchian channel high band of 25.35, a donchian channel low band of 25.35, a donchian channel high band indicator of 1.0, and a donchian channel low band indicator of 1.0.

TREND INDICATORS FOR THL CREDIT, INC. ($TCRZ): We calculated a Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) of 0.00157, a MACD signal of 0.00087, a MACD difference of 0.0007, a fast Exponential Moving Average (EMA) indicator of 25.35, a slow Exponential Moving Average (EMA) indicator of 25.35, an Average Directional Movement Index (ADX) of unknown, an ADX positive of 20.0, an ADX negative of 20.0, a positive Vortex Indicator (VI) of 1.0, a negative VI of 1.0, a trend vortex difference of 0.11633, a trix of -0.06639, a Mass Index (MI) of 1.0, a Commodity Channel Index (CCI) of -66.66667, a Detrended Price Oscillator (DPO) of 0.02008, a KST Oscillator (KST) of -0.79164 and a KST Oscillator (KST Signal) of -0.79164 (leaving a KST difference of 0.68979). We also found an Ichimoku rating of 25.49205, an Ichimoku B rating of 25.49205, a Ichimoku visual trend A of 25.41195, an Ichimoku visual trend B of 25.40535, an Aroon Indicator (AI) up of 4.0 and an AI indicator down of 4.0. That left a difference of 4.0.

MOMENTUM INDICATORS FOR THL CREDIT, INC. ($TCRZ): We found a Relative Strength Index (RSI) of 50.0, a Money Flow Index (MFI) of 49.90372, a True Strength Index (TSI) of -100.0, an ultimate oscillator of -17.61507, a stochastic oscillator of 943.39623, a stochastic oscillator signal of 943.39623, a Williams %R rating of 843.39623 and an awesome oscillator of -0.00594.

RETURNS FOR THL CREDIT, INC. ($TCRZ): There was a daily return of -0.07916, a daily log return of 0.27575 and a cumulative return of 0.27613.

AS OF 2019-11-20