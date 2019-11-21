Strange Happenings On Dolby Laboratories ($DLB) (2019-11-20)

REPORTING FOR 2019-11-20 | LOGISTICS-BUSINESS-REVIEW.COM: We have done an in-depth analysis of how DLB has been trading over the last 2 weeks and the past day especially. On its latest session, Dolby Laboratories ($DLB) opened at 69.0, reaching a high of 69.98 and a low of 68.45 before closing at a price of 69.79. There was a total volume of 783624.

VOLUME INDICATORS FOR DOLBY LABORATORIES ($DLB): We saw an accumulation-distribution index of 272.9441, an on-balance volume of -69.25, chaikin money flow of 2.12245 and a force index of 2.6832. There was an ease of movement rating of 0.01562, a volume-price trend of 6.29327 and a negative volume index of 1000.0.

VOLATILITY INDICATORS FOR DOLBY LABORATORIES ($DLB): We noted an average true range of 0.72573, bolinger bands of 69.45563, an upper bollinger band of 66.34437, lower bollinger band of 68.45, a bollinger high band indicator of 1.0, bollinger low band indicator of 1.0, a central keltner channel of 69.14333, high band keltner channel of 68.16333, low band keltner channel of 70.12333, a high band keltner channel indicator of 1.0 and a low band keltner channel indicator of 1.0. There was a donchian channel high band of 68.45, a donchian channel low band of 68.45, a donchian channel high band indicator of 1.0, and a donchian channel low band indicator of 1.0.

TREND INDICATORS FOR DOLBY LABORATORIES ($DLB): We calculated a Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) of -0.02468, a MACD signal of -0.01371, a MACD difference of -0.01097, a fast Exponential Moving Average (EMA) indicator of 68.45, a slow Exponential Moving Average (EMA) indicator of 68.45, an Average Directional Movement Index (ADX) of unknown, an ADX positive of 20.0, an ADX negative of 20.0, a positive Vortex Indicator (VI) of 1.0, a negative VI of 1.0, a trend vortex difference of 0.86456, a trix of 7.89988, a Mass Index (MI) of 1.0, a Commodity Channel Index (CCI) of -66.66667, a Detrended Price Oscillator (DPO) of -5.62592, a KST Oscillator (KST) of 89.55043 and a KST Oscillator (KST Signal) of 89.55043 (leaving a KST difference of -4.3773). We also found an Ichimoku rating of 69.49, an Ichimoku B rating of 69.49, a Ichimoku visual trend A of 64.05, an Ichimoku visual trend B of 64.72138, an Aroon Indicator (AI) up of 4.0 and an AI indicator down of 4.0. That left a difference of -4.0.

MOMENTUM INDICATORS FOR DOLBY LABORATORIES ($DLB): We found a Relative Strength Index (RSI) of 50.0, a Money Flow Index (MFI) of 100.0, a True Strength Index (TSI) of 100.0, an ultimate oscillator of 91.09445, a stochastic oscillator of 156.12245, a stochastic oscillator signal of 156.12245, a Williams %R rating of 56.12245 and an awesome oscillator of -0.50458.

RETURNS FOR DOLBY LABORATORIES ($DLB): There was a daily return of 8.95504, a daily log return of -1.62006 and a cumulative return of -1.60701.

What the heck does all of this mean? If you are new to technical analysis, the above may be gibberish to you, and that’s OK (though we do advise learning these things). The bottom line is that AS OF 2019-11-20 (if you are reading this later, the analysis will be out of date), here is what our deep analysis of technical indicators are telling us for Dolby Laboratories ($DLB)…