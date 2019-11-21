Is Presidio, Inc. ($PSDO) Set To Blow Up? (2019-11-20)

REPORTING FOR 2019-11-20 | LOGISTICS-BUSINESS-REVIEW.COM: We have done an in-depth analysis of how PSDO has been trading over the last 2 weeks and the past day especially. On its latest session, Presidio, Inc. ($PSDO) opened at 16.58, reaching a high of 16.6 and a low of 16.56 before closing at a price of 16.565. There was a total volume of 1133194.

VOLUME INDICATORS FOR PRESIDIO, INC. ($PSDO): We saw an accumulation-distribution index of 66.265, an on-balance volume of -16.56, chaikin money flow of 3.0 and a force index of 5e-05. There was an ease of movement rating of 2e-05, a volume-price trend of 1.1506 and a negative volume index of 1000.0.

VOLATILITY INDICATORS FOR PRESIDIO, INC. ($PSDO): We noted an average true range of 0.12146, bolinger bands of 16.56, an upper bollinger band of 16.56, lower bollinger band of 16.56, a bollinger high band indicator of 1.0, bollinger low band indicator of 1.0, a central keltner channel of 16.58, high band keltner channel of 16.56, low band keltner channel of 16.6, a high band keltner channel indicator of 1.0 and a low band keltner channel indicator of 1.0. There was a donchian channel high band of 16.56, a donchian channel low band of 16.56, a donchian channel high band indicator of 1.0, and a donchian channel low band indicator of 1.0.

TREND INDICATORS FOR PRESIDIO, INC. ($PSDO): We calculated a Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) of -0.00031, a MACD signal of -0.00013, a MACD difference of -0.00018, a fast Exponential Moving Average (EMA) indicator of 16.56, a slow Exponential Moving Average (EMA) indicator of 16.56, an Average Directional Movement Index (ADX) of unknown, an ADX positive of 20.0, an ADX negative of 20.0, a positive Vortex Indicator (VI) of 1.0, a negative VI of 1.0, a trend vortex difference of 0.15266, a trix of 3.18196, a Mass Index (MI) of 1.0, a Commodity Channel Index (CCI) of -66.66667, a Detrended Price Oscillator (DPO) of -1.08618, a KST Oscillator (KST) of 70.19469 and a KST Oscillator (KST Signal) of 70.19469 (leaving a KST difference of -0.14361). We also found an Ichimoku rating of 16.59, an Ichimoku B rating of 16.59, a Ichimoku visual trend A of 15.77873, an Ichimoku visual trend B of 16.01905, an Aroon Indicator (AI) up of 4.0 and an AI indicator down of 4.0. That left a difference of -8.0.

MOMENTUM INDICATORS FOR PRESIDIO, INC. ($PSDO): We found a Relative Strength Index (RSI) of 50.0, a Money Flow Index (MFI) of 100.0, a True Strength Index (TSI) of 100.0, an ultimate oscillator of 98.19198, a stochastic oscillator of 200.0, a stochastic oscillator signal of 200.0, a Williams %R rating of 100.0 and an awesome oscillator of -0.0025.

RETURNS FOR PRESIDIO, INC. ($PSDO): There was a daily return of 7.01947, a daily log return of -0.0604 and a cumulative return of -0.06039.

What the heck does all of this mean? If you are new to technical analysis, the above may be gibberish to you, and that’s OK (though we do advise learning these things). The bottom line is that AS OF 2019-11-20 (if you are reading this later, the analysis will be out of date), here is what our deep analysis of technical indicators are telling us for Presidio, Inc. ($PSDO)…