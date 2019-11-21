First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund ($FGB) Is Picking Up Steam (2019-11-20)

REPORTING FOR 2019-11-20 | LOGISTICS-BUSINESS-REVIEW.COM: We have done an in-depth analysis of how FGB has been trading over the last 2 weeks and the past day especially. On its latest session, First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund ($FGB) opened at 5.92, reaching a high of 6.01 and a low of 5.92 before closing at a price of 6.01. There was a total volume of 33030.

VOLUME INDICATORS FOR FIRST TRUST SPECIALTY FINANCE AND FINANCIAL OPPORTUNITIES FUND ($FGB): We saw an accumulation-distribution index of 46.615, an on-balance volume of -6.0, chaikin money flow of 1.0 and a force index of 0.0001. There was an ease of movement rating of 0.0001, a volume-price trend of -0.22197 and a negative volume index of 1000.0.

VOLATILITY INDICATORS FOR FIRST TRUST SPECIALTY FINANCE AND FINANCIAL OPPORTUNITIES FUND ($FGB): We noted an average true range of 0.06949, bolinger bands of 5.92, an upper bollinger band of 5.92, lower bollinger band of 5.92, a bollinger high band indicator of 1.0, bollinger low band indicator of 1.0, a central keltner channel of 5.95, high band keltner channel of 5.86, low band keltner channel of 6.04, a high band keltner channel indicator of 1.0 and a low band keltner channel indicator of 1.0. There was a donchian channel high band of 5.92, a donchian channel low band of 5.92, a donchian channel high band indicator of 1.0, and a donchian channel low band indicator of 1.0.

TREND INDICATORS FOR FIRST TRUST SPECIALTY FINANCE AND FINANCIAL OPPORTUNITIES FUND ($FGB): We calculated a Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) of -0.00031, a MACD signal of -0.00013, a MACD difference of -0.00018, a fast Exponential Moving Average (EMA) indicator of 5.92, a slow Exponential Moving Average (EMA) indicator of 5.92, an Average Directional Movement Index (ADX) of unknown, an ADX positive of 20.0, an ADX negative of 20.0, a positive Vortex Indicator (VI) of 1.0, a negative VI of 1.0, a trend vortex difference of 0.27212, a trix of -2.88026, a Mass Index (MI) of 1.0, a Commodity Channel Index (CCI) of 66.66667, a Detrended Price Oscillator (DPO) of 0.2284, a KST Oscillator (KST) of -37.14819 and a KST Oscillator (KST Signal) of -37.14819 (leaving a KST difference of -0.36143). We also found an Ichimoku rating of 5.965, an Ichimoku B rating of 5.965, a Ichimoku visual trend A of 6.19228, an Ichimoku visual trend B of 6.13695, an Aroon Indicator (AI) up of 4.0 and an AI indicator down of 4.0. That left a difference of -8.0.

MOMENTUM INDICATORS FOR FIRST TRUST SPECIALTY FINANCE AND FINANCIAL OPPORTUNITIES FUND ($FGB): We found a Relative Strength Index (RSI) of 50.0, a Money Flow Index (MFI) of 27.39381, a True Strength Index (TSI) of -100.0, an ultimate oscillator of -65.02796, a stochastic oscillator of 100.0, a stochastic oscillator signal of 100.0, a Williams %R rating of -50.0 and an awesome oscillator of 0.02333.

RETURNS FOR FIRST TRUST SPECIALTY FINANCE AND FINANCIAL OPPORTUNITIES FUND ($FGB): There was a daily return of -3.71482, a daily log return of -0.16906 and a cumulative return of -0.16892.

What the heck does all of this mean? If you are new to technical analysis, the above may be gibberish to you, and that’s OK (though we do advise learning these things). The bottom line is that AS OF 2019-11-20 (if you are reading this later, the analysis will be out of date), here is what our deep analysis of technical indicators are telling us for First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund ($FGB)…