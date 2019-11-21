Cummins Inc. ($CMI) Recap From An Expert (2019-11-20)

REPORTING FOR 2019-11-20 | LOGISTICS-BUSINESS-REVIEW.COM: We have done an in-depth analysis of how CMI has been trading over the last 2 weeks and the past day especially. On its latest session, Cummins Inc. ($CMI) opened at 184.26, reaching a high of 184.37 and a low of 181.27 before closing at a price of 182.96. There was a total volume of 1899316.

VOLUME INDICATORS FOR CUMMINS INC. ($CMI): We saw an accumulation-distribution index of 11333.68709, an on-balance volume of -183.46, chaikin money flow of 55.36364 and a force index of 0.3744. There was an ease of movement rating of 0.01109, a volume-price trend of 21.49134 and a negative volume index of 1000.0.

VOLATILITY INDICATORS FOR CUMMINS INC. ($CMI): We noted an average true range of 2.17227, bolinger bands of 181.71796, an upper bollinger band of 180.33204, lower bollinger band of 181.27, a bollinger high band indicator of 1.0, bollinger low band indicator of 1.0, a central keltner channel of 183.3, high band keltner channel of 183.19, low band keltner channel of 183.41, a high band keltner channel indicator of 1.0 and a low band keltner channel indicator of 1.0. There was a donchian channel high band of 181.27, a donchian channel low band of 181.27, a donchian channel high band indicator of 1.0, and a donchian channel low band indicator of 1.0.

TREND INDICATORS FOR CUMMINS INC. ($CMI): We calculated a Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) of -0.01099, a MACD signal of -0.00611, a MACD difference of -0.00489, a fast Exponential Moving Average (EMA) indicator of 181.27, a slow Exponential Moving Average (EMA) indicator of 181.27, an Average Directional Movement Index (ADX) of unknown, an ADX positive of 20.0, an ADX negative of 20.0, a positive Vortex Indicator (VI) of 1.0, a negative VI of 1.0, a trend vortex difference of 0.44458, a trix of 9.4477, a Mass Index (MI) of 1.0, a Commodity Channel Index (CCI) of -66.66667, a Detrended Price Oscillator (DPO) of -18.94635, a KST Oscillator (KST) of 116.71959 and a KST Oscillator (KST Signal) of 116.71959 (leaving a KST difference of -0.75467). We also found an Ichimoku rating of 184.315, an Ichimoku B rating of 184.315, a Ichimoku visual trend A of 165.95351, an Ichimoku visual trend B of 168.73635, an Aroon Indicator (AI) up of 4.0 and an AI indicator down of 4.0. That left a difference of -4.0.

MOMENTUM INDICATORS FOR CUMMINS INC. ($CMI): We found a Relative Strength Index (RSI) of 50.0, a Money Flow Index (MFI) of 100.0, a True Strength Index (TSI) of 100.0, an ultimate oscillator of 86.36966, a stochastic oscillator of 2818.18182, a stochastic oscillator signal of 2818.18182, a Williams %R rating of 2718.18182 and an awesome oscillator of -0.203.

RETURNS FOR CUMMINS INC. ($CMI): There was a daily return of 11.67196, a daily log return of -0.27068 and a cumulative return of -0.27031.

What the heck does all of this mean? If you are new to technical analysis, the above may be gibberish to you, and that’s OK (though we do advise learning these things). The bottom line is that AS OF 2019-11-20 (if you are reading this later, the analysis will be out of date), here is what our deep analysis of technical indicators are telling us for Cummins Inc. ($CMI)…